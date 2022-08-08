Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a group of people outside a food hall in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to the Batch House food hall in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just before 20:30 BST on Friday.

One person who suffered serious injuries has been discharged from hospital. A further three people were treated for minor injuries.

Officers have spoken to the driver of the car and are continuing to carry out inquiries.