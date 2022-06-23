Harry Potter director Mike Newell and actor Dougray Scott are set to take part in the first ever Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF).

The three-day event in Kingston-upon-Thames, south-west London, will begin on Friday and will feature screenings, workshops and talks.

The festival has been created to showcase emerging talent and help provide a boost for the independent film industry.

Scott said he wanted to be involved because "British independent film is a vital part of our culture and heritage".