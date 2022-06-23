First Kingston International Film Festival to open
At a glance
The inaugural Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF) takes place over three days in south-west London
Harry Potter director Mike Newell and Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott are among those taking part
The event has been created to showcase new British talent and help give a boost to the independent film industry
Events will take place at the Rose Theatre, the Odeon cinema and the Town House at Kingston University
Harry Potter director Mike Newell and actor Dougray Scott are set to take part in the first ever Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF).
The three-day event in Kingston-upon-Thames, south-west London, will begin on Friday and will feature screenings, workshops and talks.
The festival has been created to showcase emerging talent and help provide a boost for the independent film industry.
Scott said he wanted to be involved because "British independent film is a vital part of our culture and heritage".
Various events taking place at the Rose Theatre, the Odeon cinema and the Town House at Kingston University.
Newell, who directed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and won a Bafta for Four Weddings and a Funeral, will take part in a question and answer session.
Meanwhile, Star Trek actress Marina Sirtis will host the European premiere of her new film, A Thousand Little Cuts, and Film London chief executive Adrian Wootton will lead a talk on one of his favourite films, Night in The City.
The festival's director, David Cunningham, said the organisers had "received an incredible number of world-class submissions" to be part of it.
"Our overriding ambition is for this inaugural festival to be the beginning of a new initiative with an authoritative voice capable of making a difference in the film industry,” he added.
KIFF will run until Sunday.