Burglars jailed after break-ins foiled by locals
At a glance
Nabil Abozid and Nigel Williams attempted to break into houses in Tunbridge Wells, Kent
The attempted break-ins were foiled by a retired police officer
The pair were jailed for three years and three months and three years and ten months respectively
Two burglars have been jailed after their attempted break-ins were foiled by "courageous residents", police have said.
Nabil Abozid and Nigel Williams attempted to break into residents’ homes in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 21 October, 2022.
At Maidstone Crown Court, the pair were sentenced to three years and three months, and three years and ten months in prison respectively.
Det Con Kim Bashford, of Kent Police, said: “They failed in their plan and were confronted by courageous residents who found them intruding into their homes.”
Abozid, 47, and Williams, 50, who had travelled to Kent from London by train, gained entry to a house in Church Road but were disturbed by the occupants, police said.
A short while later, the pair entered a property in Meadow Hill but were unable to get into one of the internal flats, and rang the door bell of a house occupied by a retired police officer who, suspecting their motives, followed them to Mount Pleasant Avenue.
After attempting to enter another house, a woman chased the men and called out to a group of workmen, one of whom tripped Abozid.
'Courageous residents'
He was briefly restrained by a workman and the retired police officer but broke free. He was detained by police shortly after.
Abozid, of Lambeth, and Williams, of Bermondsey, both pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and were jailed on Wednesday.
Det Con Bashford said: “These criminals expected to plunder properties in Kent and return to London without being detected.
“I would like to thank those whose public-spirited intervention delayed one of the fleeing suspects, while a quick response from local patrols ensured he was detained nearby.
“Our message to offenders who consider travelling into our county is clear. You will be identified, tracked down and will answer for your crimes before the courts.”
