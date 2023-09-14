Two burglars have been jailed after their attempted break-ins were foiled by "courageous residents", police have said.

Nabil Abozid and Nigel Williams attempted to break into residents’ homes in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 21 October, 2022.

At Maidstone Crown Court, the pair were sentenced to three years and three months, and three years and ten months in prison respectively.

Det Con Kim Bashford, of Kent Police, said: “They failed in their plan and were confronted by courageous residents who found them intruding into their homes.”