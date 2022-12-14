Murder inquiry as fake border officials attack man
A man has died 17 days after he was attacked by three men posing as border officials.
The 63-year-old was seriously hurt at an address on Highfield Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on the evening of 25 November. He died in hospital on Monday.
Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "I would urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage they might have which could help our investigation.
"No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it."
The force said the three men were wearing black and it was unknown if they were using a vehicle.
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team would be patrolling the area to provide public reassurance, police said.
