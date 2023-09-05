An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police seized more than 500 cannabis plants from a property in Seaford.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a property in Sutton Road at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

Following a search, 284 developed and 257 undeveloped plants were recovered across five rooms, Sussex Police said.

The man arrested, who was held on suspicion of cultivation of a Class B drug and money laundering, was later bailed pending futher inquiries.