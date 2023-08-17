Crash leaves car dangling over railing
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car flipped over railings in St Helier.
The crash happened at about 21:15 BST on Wednesday night at the junction of Roussel Street and St John's Road, police said.
A silver Ford Fiesta hit a lamppost and roadside barrier whilst being driven down St John's Road as it was being followed by a black Fiesta.
Both suspects have been released on bail whilst enquiries continue, and the police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The ambulance service was also called to the scene, but the crew only had to deal with minor injuries.
