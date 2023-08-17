Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car flipped over railings in St Helier.

The crash happened at about 21:15 BST on Wednesday night at the junction of Roussel Street and St John's Road, police said.

A silver Ford Fiesta hit a lamppost and roadside barrier whilst being driven down St John's Road as it was being followed by a black Fiesta.

Both suspects have been released on bail whilst enquiries continue, and the police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.