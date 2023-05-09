The family of a man who suddenly collapsed and died while out on bicycle ride have raised enough money to fund two defibrillators in his memory.

Neil Pollard, from Endmoor in Kendal, was riding his bike near the village when he suffered a cardiac arrest in July last year.

The 56-year-old father of two had received CPR at the scene but died a short time after.

This week his family met the paramedics who tried to save his life after raising more than £9,000 for charity, £4,000 of which will go on new defibrillators.