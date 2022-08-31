The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced.

Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July.

Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on Friday before a private burial.

Lincolnshire Police said it expected "many members of the community will want to attend" the public service and access to the church would be limited.

A procession, including a horse and carriage, will move through the town for people to pay their respects before the service.

It will make its way over Town Bridge in Boston, through Market Place, and along Church Street between 11:00 BST and 11:30 before arriving at St Botolph's Church, also known as Boston Stump, for the service.

The procession will leave the same way and people are asked not to throw flowers to avoid spooking the horses.