Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9
At a glance
The parents of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire have opened her funeral to the whole community
Lilia Valutyte died on 28 July after being fatally injured on Fountain Lane in Boston
The public have been invited to the service at St Botolph's Church with a horse and carriage procession also taking place
A private burial for Lilia's family is due to take place after the public service
The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July.
Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on Friday before a private burial.
Lincolnshire Police said it expected "many members of the community will want to attend" the public service and access to the church would be limited.
A procession, including a horse and carriage, will move through the town for people to pay their respects before the service.
It will make its way over Town Bridge in Boston, through Market Place, and along Church Street between 11:00 BST and 11:30 before arriving at St Botolph's Church, also known as Boston Stump, for the service.
The procession will leave the same way and people are asked not to throw flowers to avoid spooking the horses.
Previously, her family said they were fundraising for a statue of her as a permanent memorial in the town where she was born.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with Lilia's murder and is next due to appear in court on 19 September.
