Guernsey visitor numbers down for 2023

Fewer people have visited Guernsey in 2023 compared to pre-Covid data, a government report has found.

The Guernsey Travel and Visitor Accommodation Transitional Bulletin showed fewer than 5,000 people came to the island for leisure in the first part of 2023 - down by more than 9,000 four years ago.

Alan Sillett, from the Hospitality Group, said high airfares were a barrier which the States needed to look at.

He said: "The actual stats produced are very concerning for tourism and visitor economy generally, the big problem air fares, they're just far too high at the moment and are acting as a detriment to attracting people to come here."