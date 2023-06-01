Guernsey visitor numbers down for 2023
Fewer people have visited Guernsey in 2023 compared to pre-Covid data, a government report has found.
The Guernsey Travel and Visitor Accommodation Transitional Bulletin showed fewer than 5,000 people came to the island for leisure in the first part of 2023 - down by more than 9,000 four years ago.
Alan Sillett, from the Hospitality Group, said high airfares were a barrier which the States needed to look at.
He said: "The actual stats produced are very concerning for tourism and visitor economy generally, the big problem air fares, they're just far too high at the moment and are acting as a detriment to attracting people to come here."
Aurigny, a flight operator for Guernsey, said it had maintained prices below inflation reported across the UK Common Travel Area and general inflation in the island.
Statistics from the report found 36% of visitors came to see friends or relatives, 34% for business and 19% for leisure.
Overall 73% of visitors had been to Guernsey before.
The statistics showed an increase in visitors' average length of stay in hotels, rising to 3.2 nights in 2023 from 2.9 nights in 2019.
