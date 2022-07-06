Crackdown sees 1,600 cigarette butt droppers fined
More than 1,600 people have received fines for dropping cigarette butts during the first seven months of a council crackdown.
Newark and Sherwood District Council in Nottinghamshire has teamed up with third party company Wise for a year-long enviro-crime enforcement project.
Dozens of people have also been fined for dropping food and other types of litter since the project launched in October.
In addition, penalties have been given out for failing to pick up dog mess.
Decision on future
The Local Democracy Reporting Service, external said the penalty for dropping litter was £150, reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days.
Dog fouling offences are £100 reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days.
Wise said 78% of fines had been successfully paid.
Councillors now face a decision on whether to continue with the scheme once the pilot ends in the autumn.