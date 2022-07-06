More than 1,600 people have received fines for dropping cigarette butts during the first seven months of a council crackdown.

Newark and Sherwood District Council in Nottinghamshire has teamed up with third party company Wise for a year-long enviro-crime enforcement project.

Dozens of people have also been fined for dropping food and other types of litter since the project launched in October.

In addition, penalties have been given out for failing to pick up dog mess.