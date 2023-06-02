Top Scottish landscape photographers announced

Brian Pollock photographBrian Pollock

Brian Pollock's photography in the Highlands has won him a top award

The winner of the 2023 Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year award has been announced.

Bearsden-based Brian Pollock took the honour with a portfolio of images shot in the Highlands, including the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr in winter.

He said the outdoors and Scotland's landscape in particular had been a huge part of his life.

Mr Pollock added: "It is a privilege to be able to share that passion through my photography."

Other winners include overall runner-up Finn Curry and Simon Dear, who won the best landscape prize.

The seascape award went to John Threlfall, Simon Dear won the landscape accolade while David McLauchlin picked up the urban prize with a wintry scene.

The competition's founder Stuart Low said awards had bounced back from the travel restrictions of the Covid pandemic.

Brian Pollock

Mr Pollock's winning images included of the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr

Stuart Tilbury

Stuart Tilbury won the best monochrome award

David McLauchlin

David McLauchlin received the urban prize for his picture called Whiteout

Jos Pannekook

Best weather award went to Jos Pannekook for the image Rainbow at Stac Pollaidh

John Threlfall

John Threlfall's Sail Free won the seascape prize

Finn Curry

One of Finn Curry's images that secured the overall runner-up accolade

