The winner of the 2023 Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year award has been announced.

Bearsden-based Brian Pollock took the honour with a portfolio of images shot in the Highlands, including the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr in winter.

He said the outdoors and Scotland's landscape in particular had been a huge part of his life.

Mr Pollock added: "It is a privilege to be able to share that passion through my photography."

Other winners include overall runner-up Finn Curry and Simon Dear, who won the best landscape prize.

The seascape award went to John Threlfall, Simon Dear won the landscape accolade while David McLauchlin picked up the urban prize with a wintry scene.

The competition's, external founder Stuart Low said awards had bounced back from the travel restrictions of the Covid pandemic.