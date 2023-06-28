Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets under control after a series of attacks in Kent.

In May, 124 cases of dog bites or dog-on-dog attacks were reported to Kent Police, a spokesman for the force said.

Insp Ian Warner said: "Earlier this month officers received a report that a dog had injured a child while in the owner’s garden in Charing."

Police say it is against the law to allow a dog to be out of control, even if the owner is not present.