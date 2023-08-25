Drop in number of students passing both English and Maths
There has been a drop in the number of Guernsey students passing both English and Maths subjects
The pass rate in 2022 sat at 60% but the figure for 2023 is 55%
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says "recent years have not been the easiest for students preparing for exams"
There has been a significant drop in the number of pupils in Guernsey passing both English and Maths subjects.
The pass rate was 60% for both in 2022 but dropped to 55% in 2023.
Figures from the government show 46% of students achieved both Maths and English grades at Les Beaucamps High School, 43% at St Sampsons and 37% at La Mare de Carteret.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, who is the president of the committee for education, sport and culture, said "recent years have not been the easiest for students preparing for exams".
The Government of Jersey said the island's pupils achieved better overall results than pupils in England, with 24.7% of Jersey students achieving the highest grades (7-9 or A/A*).
This compares to 21.6% in England, the government said.
Ms Dudley-Owen said: "After years of studying at secondary school, Level 2 and GCSE results day is a day to celebrate for students who can finally see the outcome of all their hard work.
"[Yesterday's] results reflect the effort those students put in, and their resilience to overcome hard circumstances in which they have been preparing for their exams."
