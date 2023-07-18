A tiny vase bought for £2.50 from a charity shop in Surrey is expected to sell for up to £9,000 at auction.

A couple purchased the 10cm (4in) tall ornament after they spotted a small engraving etched on the bottom.

Specialists at Canterbury Auction Galleries in Kent have since identified it as the work of Namikawa Yasuyuki, one of Japan’s most famous artists from the Meiji Period.

Gallery co-director Cliona Kilroy said the item was “highly sought after”.