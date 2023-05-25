Fire warning after nature reserve blaze
A fire has destroyed part of a nature reserve home to ground-nesting birds, one of the UK’s most threatened butterflies and a nationally rare flowering plant.
The fire damaged an area of about 1,150ft (350m) by 165ft (50m) at Dunsford nature reserve, in Dartmoor’s Teign Valley.
Eight fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze just after 18:00 BST on Wednesday and managed to extinguish it by about 21:00.
The fire started on the bracken-covered slopes above the valley’s woodland.
Devon Wildlife Trust said one of the UK’s most threatened butterflies, the pearl-bordered fritillary, thrived in the bracken at the site.
Ground-nesting birds would have been feeding their young in the area, and a nationally rare flowering plant, toadflax-leaved St John’s wort, is found there, the trust said.
Ed Hopkinson, from the trust, said: “Thankfully this fire was spotted and extinguished by the quick action of emergency services, but this is a timely reminder that our precious countryside is at greater risk from wildfires as a result of climate change.
“It can take many years for a site to recover and the loss of wildlife can be devastating.”
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has not said what caused the blaze.
Devon Wildlife Trust issued the following advice to reduce the risk of fires when visiting woods, heaths, moors and meadows:
Do not bring a barbecue
Extinguish cigarettes or matches and never throw them on the ground
Take litter home as it can start fires by reflecting the sun's rays
Dial 999 immediately if you spot smoke or flames, and make sure you are safe