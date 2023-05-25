A fire has destroyed part of a nature reserve home to ground-nesting birds, one of the UK’s most threatened butterflies and a nationally rare flowering plant.

The fire damaged an area of about 1,150ft (350m) by 165ft (50m) at Dunsford nature reserve, in Dartmoor’s Teign Valley.

Eight fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze just after 18:00 BST on Wednesday and managed to extinguish it by about 21:00.

The fire started on the bracken-covered slopes above the valley’s woodland.