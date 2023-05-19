Police to prosecute drivers who filmed A45 crash

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 in Northampton

At a glance

  • Northamptonshire Police will prosecute drivers who recorded the scene of a collision

  • A six-vehicle accident occured on the A45 in Northampton at 16:55 BST on Tuesday

  • One man was taken to hospital

Drivers who filmed or took photos of a collision on the A45 will be prosecuted, Northamptonshire Police said.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 at Northampton, between the Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow interchanges, shortly before 16:55 BST on Tuesday.

Six vehicles were involved and one man was cut from his vehicle as a precaution and taken to hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening.

Two lanes were closed for two and a half hours, causing delays for drivers, some of whom "selfishly" filmed or took photos of the crash scene.

'Selfish' action

Northamptonshire Police stated on social media that drivers who recorded the accident would be "receiving Notice of Intended Prosecutions".

A force spokesperson said: "Holding or using a phone while you're at the wheel is illegal and dangerous.

"It's one of the Fatal Five – the main contributory factors linked to death or serious injury collisions on the roads, alongside careless driving, excessive speed, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Choosing to film or take photos of a collision while driving or riding past is disrespectful to those involved and disappointing.

"Northamptonshire Police takes road safety very seriously and we will always seek to take enforcement action against anyone who has selfishly risked their safety and that of others to do this."

