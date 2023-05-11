Driver injured in crash involving four cars

A driver has been injured in a crash involving four cars on a hill in St Brelade, police said.

The incident took place at the junction of La Haule Hill and La Mont Au Roux at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

Officers said two of the vehicles involved - a white Volkswagen van and a red Honda Jazz - shunted two further cars with the force of the collision.

One driver was seen by paramedics on the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.

States of Jersey Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.