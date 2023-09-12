Four post offices operating in Coop stores in Jersey are to close, Jersey Post and the CI Coop say.

Jersey Post said counters in Beaumont, Georgetown and Pontac were to close on 27 October, with the Don Street post office to shut on 31 December.

The Coop said the move was being carried out, after discussions with it, as the branches were "unsustainable to continue".

Post bosses added that the counters closing were chosen because other branches were nearby.