The matter will be discussed by the committee on Monday and a public consultation is set to take place.

Steve Darling, the then-leader of Torbay Council, said at the time they were installed that Brixham deserved new lights as part of Torbay’s drive to become the premier resort for the UK.

The wall units project beams of coloured light on to the stonework, creating colour-changing geometric patterns and have received a mixed reaction.

A statement from the council said: “The lighting display at South Quay has been switched off, following concerns raised over the positioning and intensity of the lights, and sensitivities of the conservation area.

“The harbour committee, on behalf of Torbay Council, will consult further with local stakeholders to capture the needs of the town and agree on a new lighting scheme that all can be proud of.

"The previous lighting scheme will remain off until this consultation is completed.”

Retired banker Simon Walker said: “These large and out-of-place lights have been imposed on Brixham.

“Torbay Council should not be doing things like this. It’s just not right."

A council spokesman said the harbour committee was aware of the queries raised and they would "be seeking to appropriately address these issues”.