Harbour lights turned off after residents' concerns
At a glance
A series of brightly coloured lights at Brixham harbour have been turned off through the peak summer season after complaints
They were introduced in May and have since received a mixed response
A public consultation is to be held
- Published
Flashing coloured lights placed along a Devon harbourside have been switched off throughout the peak summer season after complaints from residents.
The lights were hung on the harbour wall at Brixham in May by Torbay Council, as part of a drive for better illuminations.
They were turned off following concerns about light intensity and questions from local people over permission, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)., external
The council said the harbour committee was aware of issues raised and would address them.
'Imposed on Brixham'
The matter will be discussed by the committee on Monday and a public consultation is set to take place.
Steve Darling, the then-leader of Torbay Council, said at the time they were installed that Brixham deserved new lights as part of Torbay’s drive to become the premier resort for the UK.
The wall units project beams of coloured light on to the stonework, creating colour-changing geometric patterns and have received a mixed reaction.
A statement from the council said: “The lighting display at South Quay has been switched off, following concerns raised over the positioning and intensity of the lights, and sensitivities of the conservation area.
“The harbour committee, on behalf of Torbay Council, will consult further with local stakeholders to capture the needs of the town and agree on a new lighting scheme that all can be proud of.
"The previous lighting scheme will remain off until this consultation is completed.”
Retired banker Simon Walker said: “These large and out-of-place lights have been imposed on Brixham.
“Torbay Council should not be doing things like this. It’s just not right."
A council spokesman said the harbour committee was aware of the queries raised and they would "be seeking to appropriately address these issues”.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.