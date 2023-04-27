Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash
- Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Deal.
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to Dover Road, near Ringwould, at about 06.30 BST on Thursday.
A man received treatment at the scene and was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
Kent Police said the road remains closed in both directions while investigations are carried out.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.