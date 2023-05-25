A cyclist has died more than a fortnight after being injured in a crash with a minibus.

It happened on the A694 Lockhaugh Road, at the junction with Sherburn Park Drive, Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, on 3 May, at about 23:40 BST.

The 44-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Sunday.

The driver of the minibus remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries, police said.