Cyclist dies two weeks after minibus crash
At a glance
A cyclist who was hit by a minibus in Gateshead has died
The 44-year-old man, who has not been named, was injured on 3 May
He died in hospital on Sunday, police have said
- Published
A cyclist has died more than a fortnight after being injured in a crash with a minibus.
It happened on the A694 Lockhaugh Road, at the junction with Sherburn Park Drive, Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, on 3 May, at about 23:40 BST.
The 44-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Sunday.
The driver of the minibus remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries, police said.
The man’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Northumbria Police.
Sgt Michael Parnaby, of the force’s motor patrols department, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to make contact.
“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we would ask anyone who was driving or in the area at the time the collision took place on 3 May to come forward," he said.
“Your dashcam footage or information, no matter how small, could assist us in establishing exactly what happened.”
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk, external.