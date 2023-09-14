Missing man found safe and well

Rescue helicopterAlan Moss

A rescue helicopter was seen searching at the weekend

At a glance

  • A man who was reported missing has been found safe and well

  • He was located in St Peter in the early hours of Thursday morning

  • Police thanked their public for their help in searching for him

A man reported missing in Jersey has been found safe and well, police said.

He was located on La Route des Hêtres in St Peter just before 02:00 (BST) by a police officer on patrol.

Officers said they wanted to "thank the public for searching in their gardens, sheds and out-houses" and to those who "checked their CCTV and called in with information".

They had issued an appeal after the man was seen in St John at 08:30 (BST) on Friday.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links