Missing man found safe and well
At a glance
A man who was reported missing has been found safe and well
He was located in St Peter in the early hours of Thursday morning
Police thanked their public for their help in searching for him
- Published
A man reported missing in Jersey has been found safe and well, police said.
He was located on La Route des Hêtres in St Peter just before 02:00 (BST) by a police officer on patrol.
Officers said they wanted to "thank the public for searching in their gardens, sheds and out-houses" and to those who "checked their CCTV and called in with information".
They had issued an appeal after the man was seen in St John at 08:30 (BST) on Friday.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.