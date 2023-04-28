Plans to replace former church with housing rejected
Plans to demolish a former church and build houses on the site have been rejected.
A construction company applied to knock down the disused Beacon Baptist Church in Arnold and replace it with eight homes.
The church hosted social activities in the past, but closed during the Covid pandemic and has not reopened because it has water damage and contains asbestos.
Gedling Borough Council officers recommended the plans be approved but councillors argued that a community hub was needed in the area.
Direct Land Investment submitted plans for two detached homes and six semi-detached houses with a parking court on the site on Killisick Road.
It said "it has been demonstrated that the existing site use is no longer sustainable or viable”.
A petition - "Save Beacon Baptist Church from demolition for housing" - gained 193 signatures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
At the meeting on 24 April, councillors rejected the plans, arguing that local people should be given more time to find funding for a community asset.
