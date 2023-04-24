A thief stole thousands of pounds from a man who had just withdrawn it to celebrate his recovery from cancer.

The man, in his 70s, was planning to give the cash to his children after beating the disease.

After taking the money from the bank in Moortown, Leeds, the victim placed cash-stuffed envelopes on the passenger seat in his car as he stowed his walking stick.

As he got in the driver's seat, a thief opened the passenger door and swiped the envelopes before leaving in another car.