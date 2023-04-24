Thief steals cancer survivor's celebration cash
A thief stole thousands of pounds from a man who had just withdrawn it to celebrate his recovery from cancer.
The man, in his 70s, was planning to give the cash to his children after beating the disease.
After taking the money from the bank in Moortown, Leeds, the victim placed cash-stuffed envelopes on the passenger seat in his car as he stowed his walking stick.
As he got in the driver's seat, a thief opened the passenger door and swiped the envelopes before leaving in another car.
The theft happened after the pensioner had taken the money from the Barclays branch on Harrogate Road at about 12:20 BST on Friday 14 April.
Investigations later revealed the man who took the cash had been in the branch when it was withdrawn.
West Yorkshire Police issued CCTV of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.
He was described as of stocky build with stubble. A police spokesperson said the man, who spoke with an Irish accent, wore a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms and a grey baseball cap.