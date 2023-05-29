Thousands raised for family of girl who died in fire
Fundraisers for the family of a five-year-old girl who died after a house fire say they have been overwhelmed by donations.
Alysia Salisbury died at the scene of the blaze at Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, police said.
The family lost everything in the fire, with well wishers pledging almost £8,000 within two days.
Alysia was described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family.
The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.
Local councillors John Davies and Shon Rees appealed on social media for clothes, food and other donations for Alysia's family "who have lost everything".
They said they had to close the appeal after just 29 hours because it had been "inundated" with donations.
Mr Davies said a GoFundMe page, external for the family, which had raised nearly £8,000, would remain open to support them.
Mr Rees told BBC Radio Wales he was speechless and proud.
"I know we live in a community in north Pembrokeshire that is very knitted, very close, very supportive, but nothing could have prepared us for the response we've had," he said.
"We're in difficult times financially for everyone - but the generosity has been overwhelming.
"We've seen that (people coming together) at it's very best," he added. "We hear of bad press, and bad news around the world daily now.
"This is truly people coming together and just supporting this family in any way they can."