Fundraisers for the family of a five-year-old girl who died after a house fire say they have been overwhelmed by donations.

Alysia Salisbury died at the scene of the blaze at Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, police said.

The family lost everything in the fire, with well wishers pledging almost £8,000 within two days.

Alysia was described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family.

The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.