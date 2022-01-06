A man who died after violent disorder in a street in South Yorkshire on New Year's Day has been named as Fatjon Oruci.

Mr Oruci, 22, from London, was found injured on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination showed he had died of catastrophic injuries as a result of beating, while he had also been stabbed, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from London, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and had been released under investigation, police added.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

He had since been released with no further action due to a lack of evidence, police said.

A police presence was expected to continue on Badsley Moor Lane and Doncaster Road over the coming days, according to the South Yorkshire force.

Mr Oruci's family was being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Witnesses or people with information about what happened have been asked to get in touch with police as part of the murder investigation.

