A man has suffered "life-threatening" injuries after his motorbike crashed in the Scottish Borders.

Police said the serious crash happened near Jedburgh on the A68 at Carter Bar at about 12:20 on Thursday.

The green Kawasaki collided with a barrier, and the 45-year-old man was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed for about five-and-a-half hours to allow a collision investigation to take place. Police Scotland appealed for witnesses or dash-cam footage.