A time when the Picts were a powerful political force in what is now Scotland has been recreated in a new table-top role-playing game.

Carved in Stone draws on the latest archaeological research and excavations of Pictish sites that go back 1,300 years.

They include this year's dig of Burghead Fort in Moray.

Edinburgh-based game design company Dungeons on a Dime and the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland’s Dig It! project are developing Carved in Stone.