Views sought on protecting Jersey's heritage
- Published
Major changes are in line for the safekeeping of Jersey's heritage and the government wants islanders' views.
The draft Heritage Strategy for Jersey, external says there is "no formal structure" for protecting key buildings and sites.
So it is proposing the creation of a Heritage Champion and a "greater co-ordination of heritage services".
Deputy Kirsten Morel, assistant minister with responsibility for culture, said the "incredibly rich" heritage "is the irreplaceable essence of what makes Jersey, and it is vital that we protect it".
She said the development of a heritage strategy was "an opportunity to combine forces across the sector".
Jersey Heritage Trust, National Trust for Jersey and the Société Jersiaise will work together to develop the programmes to deliver the strategy said the government which has committed to investing 1% of government expenditure in arts, culture and heritage from 2022.
The deadline for comments is 25 October.