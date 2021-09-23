Major changes are in line for the safekeeping of Jersey's heritage and the government wants islanders' views.

The draft Heritage Strategy for Jersey, external says there is "no formal structure" for protecting key buildings and sites.

So it is proposing the creation of a Heritage Champion and a "greater co-ordination of heritage services".

Deputy Kirsten Morel, assistant minister with responsibility for culture, said the "incredibly rich" heritage "is the irreplaceable essence of what makes Jersey, and it is vital that we protect it".