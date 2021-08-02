Parts of 117-year-old shipwreck to be removed during port work

Pieces from a wrecked steamship are to be removed as part of work to build a new deep water port in the Western Isles.

The cargo ship SS Alabama sank after its crew sought shelter from a storm in Stornoway, Lewis, in 1904.

Stornoway Port Authority has been offered a £49m investment package for its proposed new port.

It said only parts of the wreck posing a potential threat to navigation would be removed.

The crew of the SS Alabama sought shelter at Stornoway while on a passage from Copenhagen to Baltimore.

The ship sank at Seid Rocks possibly, according to Historic Environment Scotland records, following a fire on board.