Six crews with aerial ladder fight house fire

Image source, St Dennis Community Fire Station﻿
Emergency services were called just after 04:00 GMT to the scene in St Stephen

  • Rectory Road in St Stephen is closed as crews tackle fire

  • An aerial ladder and six fire engines are at the scene

  • Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was making "good progress" on tackling the blaze

Crews from six fire engines are tackling a house fire near St Austell in Cornwall.

An aerial ladder is also at the scene in St Stephen and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was making "good progress". , external

There is no word of any casualties from the emergency services, which were called just after 04:00 GMT.

Rectory Road has been closed in both directions, external between Gwindra Road and Park Gwyn.