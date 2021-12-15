'Green' hydrogen hub proposed for Inverness

A site for producing, storing and distributing "green" hydrogen has been proposed for Inverness.

Developer H2 Green has signed a deal with gas distribution company SGN to create the hub at a former gas holder facility on Harbour Road.

The companies said the site could produce eight tonnes of hydrogen per day, enough day's fuel for 800 HGVs.

They said the hub could have the capacity to reduce carbon emissions by 30,000 tonnes per year.

Inverness is to be the first of 21 SGN sites across Scotland and England to be developed as a hydrogen hub.