An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in East Yorkshire.

The highly contagious H5N1 virus was found at premises near Pocklington, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said.

Birds at the site will be humanely culled and a 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone has been put in place around the site.

The risk to public health from avian flu is very low, according to the UK's Health Security Agency.

The new outbreak is the first in East Yorkshire and brings the total number in England to 31.

DEFRA said an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone came into force across Great Britain on 3 November.

It requires bird owners to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease.

It includes housing or netting all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.

People who keep birds as pets or for racing, breeding or exhibitions are also required to follow the measures.