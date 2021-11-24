Three men arrested over the death of a man who was killed in a crash in Lincolnshire have been released under investigation.

A Mitsubishi Shogun crashed on Collingham Road in Newton on Trent on Saturday night, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers said a 24-year-old man died in the single-vehicle crash.

The arrested men, aged 20, 21 and 24, were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All have been released pending further police inquiries, with the force once again appealing for witnesses or for those with dashcam footage to get in touch.