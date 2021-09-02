Moss is being planted on moorland above West Yorkshire to try and repair damaged caused by recent fires.

The National Trust is planting 50,000 sphagnum moss plants on Marsden Moor, near Huddersfield.

In April a huge fire tore across 2 sq-mile (5 sq-km) of the moor, devastating hundreds of acres of precious habitat and causing £200,000 worth of damage.

The trust said the moss would also act like "a giant sponge" helping to prevent flooding nearby by trapping water and also helping to capture carbon.