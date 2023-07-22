McDonald's to investigate Irish rape victim taunts

McDonald's will investigate allegations that a former employee in Ireland faced taunts at work after she was raped by a colleague at a house party 10 years ago.

Ciara Mangan, 28, from County Mayo, waived her right to anonymity this week and spoke publicly for the first time.

Shane Noonan, 28, of Castlehill Park, Turlough Road in Castlebar pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced on Monday.

Ms Mangan said her colleagues subjected her to "rape songs" and "rape comments" in the aftermath.

It comes as more than 100 claims of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying at McDonald's emerged in a BBC investigation earlier this week.