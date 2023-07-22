McDonald's to investigate Irish rape victim taunts
At a glance
The chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland has commended a former employee for speaking out about her "horrific experience"
Ciara Mangan waived her right to anonymity and told the public how her McDonald's colleague, who has been sentenced to seven years in prison, raped her at a party
She said she was then subjected to workplace taunts including "rape songs"
It comes as the fast-food chain launched a new investigation-handling unit after the BBC reported on dozens of abuse allegations
McDonald's will investigate allegations that a former employee in Ireland faced taunts at work after she was raped by a colleague at a house party 10 years ago.
Ciara Mangan, 28, from County Mayo, waived her right to anonymity this week and spoke publicly for the first time.
Shane Noonan, 28, of Castlehill Park, Turlough Road in Castlebar pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced on Monday.
Ms Mangan said her colleagues subjected her to "rape songs" and "rape comments" in the aftermath.
It comes as more than 100 claims of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying at McDonald's emerged in a BBC investigation earlier this week.
In a statement, the fast-food company's UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said: "I commend Ciara's bravery in speaking about her horrific experience.
"I am deeply appalled by these new allegations and commit to investigating them to our fullest extent through our investigation-handling unit."
'Source of entertainment'
Noonan was jailed for seven years for what the judge described as a "cold, predatory and premeditated" rape of Ms Mangan.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported, external that she told the court the attack happened in May 2013 when she went to a party with work colleagues and became unwell after being handed an open can of cider.
She said Noonan guided her upstairs and then raped her in the bathroom as she drifted in an out of consciousness.
Following the attack, Ms Mangan told the court she was taunted by work colleagues who "found it funny and a source of entertainment".
This, she said, was "absolute hell on earth" and made her doubt herself.
"I felt confused, embarrassed, disregarded, bullied, stressed, overwhelmed and that I wouldn't be believed," she said.
In an interview with The Irish Times on Friday, Ms Mangan spoke of some of the alleged workplace harassment., external
"Everybody in work knew I was raped and it was the joke of the day. Then the tormenting started, and for the next 10 months," she said.
It was not until her younger sister was about to start work at the same restaurant with Noonan that Ms Mangan told her parents what had happened.
'Fallen short'
On Friday, Alistair Macrow issued an "unreserved apology", external to those affected by allegations made public through a BBC investigation this week.
Announcing the establishment of an investigations unit, Mr Macrow admitted the business has "fallen short in some critical areas".
"It is crucial that people feel safe and able to speak up," he said. "Clearly this has not been the case in some parts of our business."
He said the chain is also appointing external experts to independently examine how workers' claims are "escalated".
"I am determined to root out any behaviour or conduct that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald's," Mr Macrow added.
What to do if you have been harassed at work
Report it: Charity Victim Support, external says you can report it to your manager, HR representative or trade union who will take action.
Keep a record: Including dates, times and details of what happened, as well as any relevant emails. These could be helpful if you decide to report it.
Get help: Victim Support operates a free and confidential 24/7 helpline and live chat service. Call 0808 16 89 111 or use the live chat at: victimsupport.org.uk/live-chat., external
Call the police: If harassment escalates into violence, threats or sexual assault, you should report this to the police by calling 101. If you are in danger, call 999.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, information and support is available via the BBC Action Line.