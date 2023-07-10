New access to beach boardwalk revealed
Plans for a new boardwalk which will link a small beach and promenade have been unveiled.
Cumberland Council said work on the Maryport boardwalk will start in the autumn and will take about 12 weeks.
The council said it hoped the pathway would become a focal point of the seafront, drawing visitors to the harbourside and town.
During the work the beach will be closed off, the council said.
The boardwalk's decking will be made of glass-reinforced plastic and will be non-slip with a honeycomb structure so rainwater and sea-spray will not pool on it.
The council said it would also be located above the mean high water mark and had been designed to cope with very high tides and storm surges.
Last month the authority revealed it was planning to spend £11m on regenerating the harbour town.
The money for the project has been awarded from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
So far ideas include a new play area in the Wave Leisure Centre and improvements to the promenade.
Council leader Mark Fryer, said: “I know how much fondness local people have for the beach and hope this new investment will make sure the area is open to even more people.
"It is great to see the many restoration projects in Maryport coming to fruition.”
