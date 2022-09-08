Severn Valley Railway bosses say they are "being hit at every angle" after facing a 300% rise in material costs due to the war in Ukraine.

Most pig iron and coal used by the heritage railway line came from Russia and it now has to pay more for supplies, managing director Helen Smith said.

Coal prices paid by steam train operators have more than doubled.

On top the pandemic and cost of living crisis, heritage sites could be lost, Ms Smith warned.

"There are a lot of other places [affected] and us included at this time," she said.

"The pandemic has really left us in a difficult position and that on top of a cost of living crisis is making it incredibly difficult to run heritage attractions of any kind.

"Who knew that most of the pig iron we use in this country comes from Russia, our coal came from Russia pre-pandemic.

"All sorts of material costs have risen unbelievably - 300% - because of all the stuff that's happening in Europe at the minute, so we're being hit at every kind of angle."