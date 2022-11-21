A﻿ 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village.

It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV.

The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.

O﻿fficers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at the crossroads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road.

They have also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.