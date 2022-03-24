Beach cordons to save birds 'in critical danger'
At a glance
Cordons will be in place at two Alderney beaches this summer to protect nesting Ringed Plovers
Alderney is the last refuge of the birds in the Channel Islands after disturbance forced them out elsewhere
Conservationists have urged people to respect the cordons and keep dogs away
Beachgoers are being urged to avoid areas cordoned off for endangered nesting birds.
The cordons will be in place at Platte Saline and Saye beaches in Alderney to protect the Ringed Plovers.
The island is the last nesting site for the birds in the Channel Islands, said Alderney Wildlife Trust.
The cordons will be in place from the start of April through to mid-August.
Daniel Whitelegg, from the trust, said disturbance on beaches in Jersey, Guernsey and Herm had prevented the birds nesting or caused high mortality of eggs and chicks there.
"In Alderney, the birds are at a real risk of the same fate and their low breeding success places the population in critical danger," he said.
"Just five pairs breed on Alderney but often only one or two of these pairs successfully raise any chicks despite multiple nesting attempts."
There will be three cordons on Platte Saline and one on Saye beach.
At Platte Saline, they will be placed immediately to the east of the Sandworks and on the eastern and western sections of the main beach.
At Saye, the single cordon will be placed on the upper section of the beach, but its exact location will depend on where the plovers nest.
Access to both beaches will remain the same and you can still walk the full length of them.
The cordons will only limit access to some upper sections of the beach.
"We kindly ask that people remain outside these roped areas and encourage their dogs to do the same," said Mr Whitelegg.
"A project like this requires us all to play our part for it to work and we welcome the input of Alderney’s residents.
"This is another opportunity to put Alderney on the map and demonstrate to others how people and wildlife can coexist for the benefit of all."