At Platte Saline, they will be placed immediately to the east of the Sandworks and on the eastern and western sections of the main beach.

At Saye, the single cordon will be placed on the upper section of the beach, but its exact location will depend on where the plovers nest.

Access to both beaches will remain the same and you can still walk the full length of them.

The cordons will only limit access to some upper sections of the beach.

"We kindly ask that people remain outside these roped areas and encourage their dogs to do the same," said Mr Whitelegg.

"A project like this requires us all to play our part for it to work and we welcome the input of Alderney’s residents.

"This is another opportunity to put Alderney on the map and demonstrate to others how people and wildlife can coexist for the benefit of all."