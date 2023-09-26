The final bolt has been tightened on a new 72-bed, £64m orthopaedic centre which is due to open in a year's time.

The Dame Clare Marx Building, at Colchester Hospital, is due to be one of the "largest of its kind in Europe", with eight new theatres, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said.

It will "transform care for Suffolk and Essex patients who need planned surgery on bones, joints and muscles", it added.

It is hoped the surgical hub, for common procedures such as hip and knee replacements, will carry out about 10,000 operations annually, leading to "fewer cancelled operations and shorter waiting times for patients".