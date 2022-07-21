Human remains have been found by walkers along the Vale of Glamorgan coastline.

South Wales Police officers were called to Nash Point, Monknash, at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

The area has been cordoned off and police say the cordon will remain in place so that investigations can continue.

In 2019 excavations carried out near Nash Point by Cardiff University unearthed bones thought to belong to shipwreck victims from Tudor and Stuart times.