A man has been arrested following a break-in at a pub in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at The Rose, in Moor Road, Bilborough, shortly after 02:00 BST on Monday.

A window had been smashed and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar area.

A man matching the description of the suspect fled from officers after being seen near Wyrale Drive but was later detained.