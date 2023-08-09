Man arrested after burglary at city pub

The Rose pubGoogle

The break-in occurred at The Rose pub in Bilborough on Monday

A man has been arrested following a break-in at a pub in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at The Rose, in Moor Road, Bilborough, shortly after 02:00 BST on Monday.

A window had been smashed and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar area.

A man matching the description of the suspect fled from officers after being seen near Wyrale Drive but was later detained.

The 41-year-old was found with a carrier bag containing three bottles of sambuca, three bottles of whiskey and a bottle of rum, and had a screwdriver in his pocket, police said.

The force added the suspect was also wanted for a burglary on 27 July and harassment on 3 August.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

