Wimbledon boys' champion Henry Searle returned to his home city to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers players as he continues to celebrate his memorable victory.

The unseeded 17-year-old beat Russian Yaroslav Demin on Sunday to become the first British boys' singles winner since 1962.

The ardent Wolves fan, who trained with the club's academy before prioritising tennis, received a a good luck message from manager Julen Lopetegui in the build-up to his final.

Brandishing his trophy, he met players and staff and was given a tour of the Compton Park training ground on Wednesday.