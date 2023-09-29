About £2,000 worth of damage has been caused to parking signage at a nature reserve in Kent.

Parking signs at Oare Marshes, near Faversham, were replaced with a Monopoly-style image declaring “free parking.”

In response to the vandalism, Kent Wildlife Trust installed its own board game themed sign which states: “Please pay to protect nature.”

The trust said it planned to install CCTV at the site as a result of the vandalism.