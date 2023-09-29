Monopoly vandalism to signage at nature reserve
About £2,000 worth of damage has been caused to parking signage at a nature reserve in Kent.
Parking signs at Oare Marshes, near Faversham, were replaced with a Monopoly-style image declaring “free parking.”
In response to the vandalism, Kent Wildlife Trust installed its own board game themed sign which states: “Please pay to protect nature.”
The trust said it planned to install CCTV at the site as a result of the vandalism.
Simon Bateman-Brown, the trust’s head of land management, said money raised through parking helped improve water level control in Oare.
“We don’t make a profit from parking, but it’s a valuable contribution that supports the £1.2m annual running costs of our reserves,” he said.
“We appreciate that people have strong opinions on paying for parking and there is a common misconception we generate income from fines – this is incorrect, a third party company receives this income, not the charity.”
The trust said it had reported the incident to police.
Kent Police have been approached for comment.
The trust urged any motorists who were misled into thinking parking was free by the sign and subsequently fined to get in contact to have the charge waived.
Parking at Oare Marshes costs £2.50 on a weekday and £3.50 at weekends.
