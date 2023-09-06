A man had to spend a week in hospital after being seriously injured in a dog attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim suffered injuries to his leg and torso when he was mauled near The Broad Oak Inn's entrance in Main Street, Strelley at about 17:50 BST on 15 July.

The force has issued a photo of two people officers want to speak to about the attack.

PC Gerard Masaoy said: “The victim suffered nasty injuries in this attack and we clearly don’t want this dog attacking anyone else."

