A man was taken to hospital after he was rescued by a passing fishing crew when his boat sank in a Cornwall bay.

The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, had been "struggling to swim" when he was picked up off Whitsand Bay.

He was transferred to a lifeboat before he was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, the Falmouth Coastguard said.

Will Bond, maritime operations officer, said: "They were cold and had been struggling to swim for some time until rescuers arrived on scene".

He added: "Many thanks to the crew who helped us with that one."