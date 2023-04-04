The World Stone Skimming Championships are to take place for the first time since 2019.

The competition, first held on the tiny Hebridean isle of Easdale in 1983, was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Small pieces of the island's slate are ideal for skimming over a distance across water.

Easdale is one of the Slate Islands in the Firth of Lorn where stone was quarried for roofing slate from the 17th Century until the early 20th Century.

A flooded former quarry is used for the championships, which is run by volunteers.

September's competition has been restricted to 350 entrants.